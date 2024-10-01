PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Jamaican counterpart Holness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) held a bilateral meeting with Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness in New Delhi.

The bilateral meeting was followed by delegation-level talks between the two leaders.

Visiting Prime Minister of Jamaica met PM Modi at Hyderabad House here in the national capital earlier today.

The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Holness have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

Before his meeting with Prime Minister Modi today, Mr. Holness offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

“Honoring ‘Father of the Nation’! PM @AndrewHolnessJM of Jamaica offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today,” Ministry of External Affairs said, sharing a post on X along with pictures.

The Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived in New Delhi on Monday (September 30, 2024) at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first-ever visit to India. The Jamaican PM was warmly received by Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary.

India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India.

