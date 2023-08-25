PM Modi hold talks with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

August 25, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Athens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25 met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis during which they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral relations in various sectors.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in the last 40 years.

Mr. Mitsotakis warmly welcomed Mr. Modi after his meeting with President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou. The two leaders then discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.

Earlier, during his talks with President Sakellaropoulou, Mr. Modi said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, it is the triumph of the entire humankind.

"The findings of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind," Modi said, thanking the president for her wishes on India's successful Moon mission.

The Prime Minister was conferred with the ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ by the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. After receiving the awrd Mr. Modi thanked the Greek government and the people.

Mr. Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport.

After his arrival at the ancient city, Mr. Modi laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

Thereafter, he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

As Mr. Modi reached his hotel in Athens, amid beats of drums and chants of 'Vande Mataram', the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora who had gathered there in large numbers.

Holding tricolour, many of them took selfies, and autographs and shook hands with the prime minister.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

