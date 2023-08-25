ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi hold talks with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis

August 25, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Athens

Prime Minister was conferred with the ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ by the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in Athens, Greece, on August 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25 met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis during which they discussed ways to further deepen bilateral relations in various sectors.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in the last 40 years.

Mr. Mitsotakis warmly welcomed Mr. Modi after his meeting with President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou. The two leaders then discussed ways to further cement bilateral ties.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, during his talks with President Sakellaropoulou, Mr. Modi said the success of Chandrayaan-3 is not only the victory of India, it is the triumph of the entire humankind.

"The findings of the data collected by the Chandrayaan-3 mission will help the entire scientific fraternity and humankind," Modi said, thanking the president for her wishes on India's successful Moon mission.

The Prime Minister was conferred with the ‘The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour’ by the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. After receiving the awrd Mr. Modi thanked the Greek government and the people.

Mr. Modi arrived in the Greek capital from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

He was received by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis at the airport.

After his arrival at the ancient city, Mr. Modi laid a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Athens.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a war memorial located in Syntagma Square in Athens, in front of the Old Royal Palace. It is a cenotaph dedicated to the Greek soldiers killed during various wars.

Thereafter, he was accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour.

As Mr. Modi reached his hotel in Athens, amid beats of drums and chants of 'Vande Mataram', the Prime Minister received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora who had gathered there in large numbers.

Holding tricolour, many of them took selfies, and autographs and shook hands with the prime minister.

The last high-level visit to Greece took place in September 1983 when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi travelled to the country.

India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India / diplomacy

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US