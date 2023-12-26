GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi hits 2 crore subscribers on YouTube

The milestone comes as Mr. Modi emerges as the most-subscribed world leader on YouTube

December 26, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel hit two crore subscribers on Tuesday, according to a real-time tracker from the social media analytics platform Socialblade. Mr. Modi’s account began picking up dramatically more followers in the last two years — in 2021, the Narendra Modi channel gained fewer than two lakh new subscribers each month.

In August this year, however, the channel achieved five times that many subscribers. The following month, Mr. Modi made a virtual appearance at the streaming site’s YouTube Fanfest India event. (“Please subscribe to my channel, and to receive updates, do press the bell icon,” he said towards the end of his message.)

Mr. Modi now has more subscribers than any world leader. That statistic likely derives from the unique circumstances of the country’s polity: India has rapidly digitised in the last few years, and it is estimated to be the largest country in the world by population (pending the next census); the second country, which is China, does not have YouTube access; and in the two-party dominated United States, most presidents have rarely enjoyed approval ratings comparable to Mr. Modi’s during peacetime.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad and the party’s former president, has seen a similar spurt in YouTube statistics in 2023. In March, Mr. Gandhi complained to Google that his channel had seen a “suppression” in engagement that he suspected was artificial. By August, the number of subscribers he was adding each month almost tripled from 1,20,000 to 3,40,000. By November, though, fresh subscriber additions declined back to the levels they were at when Mr. Gandhi had complained to YouTube. He currently has 35.1 lakh subscribers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.