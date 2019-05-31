PM Modi hikes National Defence Fund scholarship assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved changes to the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund. This was his first decision on assuming office for the second time, a government statement said on Friday.

“In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for India’s safety, security and the well-being of those who protect the nation, the very first decision of Mr. Modi on assuming his office is the approval to a major change in the ‘Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme’ under the National Defence Fund,” the statement read.

The Prime Minister, who took the oath of office on Thursday evening, approved the increase in scholarship amount from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per month for boys and from ₹2,250 to ₹3,000 per month for girls. The ambit of the scheme was also expanded to cover the wards of State police officials martyred in terror or Naxal attacks.

The scheme is meant to encourage technical and post-graduate education of widows and wards of deceased personnel of the Armed forces, the paramilitary forces and the Railway Protection Force.