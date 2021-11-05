PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

Dehradun:

He will also inaugurate the rebuilt samadhi of the eighth century seer which was damaged in the 2013 Kedarnath deluge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kedarnath on November 5 morning and offered prayers at the Shiva temple there.

The historic visit will also see him inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of reconstruction projects worth over ₹400 crore at the Himalayan temple.

Work on the Shankaracharya statue, weighing around 35 tonnes, had begun in 2019.

Mr. Modi was received at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen Gurmit Singh (retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues Subodh Uniyal and Ganesh Joshi, besides Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal.

Unveiling of the statue will be streamed live at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts (monasteries), his birthplace and several prominent temples across the country.

Kedarpuri reconstruction is considered the prime minister's dream project whose progress is reviewed personally by him at regular intervals.