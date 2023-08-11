HamberMenu
PM Modi has forgotten that Manipur has been burning for the past four months: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi stated that the Indian Army can stop the violence taking place in Manipur two days but the Prime Minister wants to burn Manipur.

August 11, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi over Manipur during his press conference

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi over Manipur during his press conference | Photo Credit: PTI

While addressing a press conference Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke about the Manipur violence including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Parliament speech.

Mr. Gandhi claimed that PM Modi spoke for 2 hours 13 minutes in the Parliement during the no confidence motion but only managed to speak on Manipur for two minutes. He said that the PM has forgotten that Manipur has been burning for the past four month. He said that the PM spoke about Congress but the issue was Manipur.

“In my 19 years of politics, I have travelled across the country but never seen anything like Manipur. When I went to a Meitei area, we were clearly told that if there is any Kuki in our security detail, they would kill them. Similarly, in Kuki areas, we were told not bring any Meitei or they would shoot them.,” said Mr. Gandhi.

He further added, “That’s why I said the government had murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur and it no longer exists as a State. There is no authority of the State.”

He stated that the Indian Army can stop the violence taking place in Manipur two days but the Prime Minister wants to burn Manipur.

When he has become the Prime Minister, he should cease to be a politician of his party but represents the voice of the people. said Mr. Gandhi. “He is my representative as well. There is a complete misunderstanding in Modi ji’s mind about what he should be doing,” he said.

“The Prime Minister isn’t using all the instruments he has at his disposal,” said Mr. Gandhi.

He also stressed over the fact that there is no dialogue in Manipur.

