PM Modi has ended 'rule of law': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP on Dalit woman's death in Madhya Pradesh

Hitting out at the BJP over the death of a slain Dalit youth's sister in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended the rule of law and asserted that "we will create a system where even the weakest person will be able to raise his voice strongly against oppression".

The woman, who had lodged a case last August claiming her brother, a Dalit, was beaten to death by some persons pressuring her for a compromise in a harassment case, died on Sunday after she fell from an ambulance carrying her uncle's body in Sagar.

Notably, her uncle Rajendra Ahirwar was beaten to death on Saturday night by some persons over an old enmity, police sources said.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has ended the 'rule of law'. My heart is filled with pain and anger just thinking about what the BJP leaders have done to this Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh."

It is a matter of shame that under the BJP rule, the government is always found to be standing with the culprits instead of the victimised women, he said.

Such incidents break the courage of every person who has no other way except to take the recourse of law to seek justice, the former Congress chief said.

"I assure you that we will create a system where even the weakest person will be able to raise his voice strongly against oppression. We cannot allow justice to become dependent on wealth and power," Mr. Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday had also slammed the Modi government over the death of the woman, alleging that whenever sisters against whom atrocities were committed sought justice, their families were "destroyed".

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This incident that happened with a Dalit sister in Madhya Pradesh is heart-wrenching. The people of BJP are after the Constitution because they do not want that women of the country, Dalits, tribals and backward people should live with dignity, nor their complaints heard anywhere."

"Be it the wrestler sisters in Delhi, the victims of Hathras-Unnao or this horrific incident, wherever women were tortured, Narendra Modi ji and his government saved the accused. If the sisters on whom atrocities were committed sought justice, their families were destroyed," the Congress general secretary had said.

The women of the country are not going to remain silent now, she had said.

The woman had alleged that her brother Nitin Ahirwar alias Lalu was killed on August 24, 2023, by some people who used to harass her, prompting a sit-in protest by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Barodia Nonagir village.

