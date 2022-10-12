PM Modi has changed 'corruption culture' in arms deal: Nadda

Scams such as Bofors scam, helicopters scam, and submarine scam were synonymous with the arms deal, but now the export of arms to the world has increased six times, he said

PTI Shimla
October 12, 2022 10:02 IST

BJP National President J.P. Nadda is being presented a memento by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur during the party’s ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’, in Mandi on Oct. 10, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

 BJP president J.P. Nadda has said earlier that corruption was synonymous with arms deals but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "changed this culture".

Mr. Nadda stated this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating an indoor auditorium building in his home district Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

He said India earlier used to purchase arms and there used to be several scams in such deals, but now the country is selling arms to the world.

Scams such as Bofors scam, helicopters scam, and submarine scam were synonymous with the arms deal, but now the export of arms to the world has increased six times, the BJP chief said.

Similarly, AIIMS in Bilaspur has been built in record five years despite there was no construction work for almost two years during the Covid pandemic, he added.

Mr. Modi laid the foundation stone of AIIMS Bilaspur on 'Ashtami' (October 3) in 2017 and he inaugurated it on Dussehra on October 5 this year, he said, adding that the initial estimated cost of AIIMS was ₹1,375 crore and it was built with ₹1,471 crore.

Mr. Nadda counted several other "achievements" of Mr. Modi and Jai Ram Thakur governments at the Centre and in the State, respectively, and urged the voters to repeat the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh in the assembly elections slated to be held later this year. 

