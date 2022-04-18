PM Modi hails Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, says country writing new stories in cleanliness

NDRF personnel paticipating in beach cleaning programme as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. File | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

April 18, 2022 12:01 IST

The Prime Minister shared a graphic detailing the achievements under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan such as construction of toilets in over 11.5 crore households