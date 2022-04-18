PM Modi hails Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, says country writing new stories in cleanliness

PTI April 18, 2022 12:01 IST

Asserting that new stories are being written in the field of cleanliness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan shows how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a graphic detailing the achievements under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan such as construction of toilets in over 11.5 crore households and more than 58,000 villages as well as over 3,300 cities becoming open defecation free. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan directly demonstrates how public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country, Mr Modi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of historical heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today," he said. जनभागीदारी किस प्रकार किसी देश के विकास में नई ऊर्जा भर सकती है, स्वच्छ भारत अभियान इसका प्रत्यक्ष प्रमाण है। शौचालय का निर्माण हो या कचरे का निष्पादन, ऐतिहासिक धरोहरों का संरक्षण हो या फिर सफाई की प्रतिस्पर्धा, देश आज स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में नित नई गाथाएं लिख रहा है। pic.twitter.com/1FzV3yyfHg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2022



