PM Modi hails SAIL for its best ever annual production

April 02, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, 2023 hailed the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) for its best ever annual production in the 2022-23 fiscal, and said this shows that not only in steel, but also in every sector the country is moving fast towards self-reliance.

In a tweet in Hindi, SAIL said it has achieved its best ever annual production in FY 2022-23.

During the period, the company registered a production of 194.09 lakh tonnes of hot metal and 182.89 lakh tonnes of crude steel which was a growth of 3.6 per cent and 5.3 per cent respectively over the previous best, the company said.

Tagging SAIL's tweet, Prime Minister Modi said in Hindi on Twitter, "Many congratulations on this wonderful achievement! This production of SAIL shows that not only in steel, but the country is moving fast towards self-reliance in every sector." The prime minister also responded to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's tweet on the Solar Rooftop Online Portal http://goasolar.in developed by the Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) in association with Department of New and Renewable Energy and Electricity Department, having been launched.

Responding to the CM's tweet, Mr. Modi said, "Good step towards harnessing solar energy and furthering sustainable development." He also responded to a tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu who said the Jal Jeevan Mission that aims at providing clean water to every household is a grand success in the state with the coverage crossing 75 per cent, providing drinking water to 1.73 lakh rural households.

In a tweet, Mr. Modi said 75% coverage in the time of Amrit Mahotsav is commendable, keeping in mind the difficult terrain in parts of Arunachal Pradesh. "Compliments to the team delivering this and best wishes to complete the remaining part," he said.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister expressed happiness after Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted about Sagar Setu, the mobile application of the National Logistics Portal-Marine.

"Happy to see tech being leveraged for port-led development and to ensure Ease of Doing Business," the prime minister said.

Mr. Modi also responded to a tweet by Home Minister Amit Shah on the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of 11 distinct schemes of approximately Rs 2,500 crore taking place in a single day.

"Congratulations to the people of Mizoram for the boost to the state's growth trajectory through these development works covering various sectors," Mr. Modi tweeted.