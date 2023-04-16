ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi hails Make in India's global strides

April 16, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Prime Minister initiative came in response to Jaishankar’s tweet about taking a ride in a ‘Make in India’ train from Maputo to Machava.

PTI

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, 2023 expressed happiness over the strides made by the 'Make in India' initiative globally.

His praise for the initiative came in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's tweet about taking a ride in a 'Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

Tagging Mr.Jaishankar's tweet, Mr. Modi said, "This will make every Indian happy! Make in India continues to make global strides" Mr. Modi has lauded six Road Over Bridges (ROBs) that were inaugurated for Vidarbha region on April 15, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Replying to a tweet by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Great for connectivity in Vidarbha region." Mr. Modi has praised SCO Millets Food Festival in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace.

The local MP Shri Manoj Kotak had tweeted about the festival and Jalgaon's jowar, Nagpur's bajra, Aurangabad's ragi reaching Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace in the form of SCO Millets Food Festival.

In reply the prime minister tweeted, "A laudatory effort to popularise Shree Ann in Mumbai."

Prime Minister Modi also responded to citizens' tweets on Kashi Vishwanath and Bihu Celebrations.

Replying to a citizen who got the opportunity to take his father to Kashi Vishwanath, the Prime Minister tweeted, "lovely"

In another tweet, the PM said, "Enjoyed watching RJ Sufi highlight his Vande Bharat journey." The Prime Minister also shared artwork of famous landmarks of Diu presented by Padma Shri awardee Premjit Baria.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US