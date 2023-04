PM Modi hails Make in India's global strides

April 16, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 16, 2023 expressed happiness over the strides made by the 'Make in India' initiative globally.

His praise for the initiative came in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's tweet about taking a ride in a 'Made in India' train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

Tagging Mr.Jaishankar's tweet, Mr. Modi said, "This will make every Indian happy! Make in India continues to make global strides" Mr. Modi has lauded six Road Over Bridges (ROBs) that were inaugurated for Vidarbha region on April 15, 2023.

Replying to a tweet by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Great for connectivity in Vidarbha region." Mr. Modi has praised SCO Millets Food Festival in Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace.

The local MP Shri Manoj Kotak had tweeted about the festival and Jalgaon's jowar, Nagpur's bajra, Aurangabad's ragi reaching Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace in the form of SCO Millets Food Festival.

In reply the prime minister tweeted, "A laudatory effort to popularise Shree Ann in Mumbai."

Prime Minister Modi also responded to citizens' tweets on Kashi Vishwanath and Bihu Celebrations.

Replying to a citizen who got the opportunity to take his father to Kashi Vishwanath, the Prime Minister tweeted, "lovely"

In another tweet, the PM said, "Enjoyed watching RJ Sufi highlight his Vande Bharat journey." The Prime Minister also shared artwork of famous landmarks of Diu presented by Padma Shri awardee Premjit Baria.