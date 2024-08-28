GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi hails Jan Dhan Yojana as it marks 10 years

The Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X

Published - August 28, 2024 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
PM Modi hailed those who worked to make the Jan Dhan Yojana a success. File

PM Modi hailed those who worked to make the Jan Dhan Yojana a success. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) hailed those who worked to make the Jan Dhan Yojana a success, and said the scheme has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion.

"Today, we mark a momentous occasion - #10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all the beneficiaries and compliments to all those who worked to make this scheme a success," the Prime Minister said.

“The Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalised communities,” he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, launched on this day in 2014, is a national mission on financial inclusion encompassing an integrated approach to bring about comprehensive financial inclusion of all the households in the country.

The plan envisages universal access to banking facilities with at least one basic banking account for every household, financial literacy, access to credit, insurance and pension facility.

