PM Modi hails ITBP on its raising day

Raising Day greetings to ITBP Himveers and their families. This Force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication, wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X

Published - October 24, 2024 11:44 am IST

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 24, 2024) hailed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, which guards India's border with China, on its raising day and said the force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication.

Also Read: Indo-Tibetan Border Police | India’s ‘eyes and ears’ on the China border

"Raising Day greetings to ITBP Himveers and their families. This Force stands tall as a symbol of valour and dedication. They protect us, including in some of the most challenging terrains and tough climatic conditions," Modi said in a post on X.

“Additionally, their efforts during natural disasters and rescue operations inspire immense pride among the people,” he said.

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression. The around 90,000 personnel strong force is primarily deployed to guard the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain and disaster management.

In another post, Modi hailed the government's recent decision to confer classical language status on Pali.

Also Read: China confirms agreement to end standoff in eastern Ladakh

"Glad that the Indian Government's decision of conferring Classical Language status on Pali has ignited a spirit of joy among those who believe in the thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. Grateful to the scholars and monks from different nations who took part in this programme in Colombo," he said, tagging a post on a panel discussion on 'Pali as a classical language' hosted by ICCR, Colombo.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / police / Police Patrol

