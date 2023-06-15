ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi hails govt works in infrastructure sector

June 15, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi’ remarks on Twitter with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfGatiAndPragati’ come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi beats a ‘dhol’ during inauguration of the Nagpur-Shirdi highway project, in Nagpur. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 15, 2023, said his government in the last nine years has nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled.

He said every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India.

Also read: PM Modi must apologise for 9 years of failure, betrayal: Congress

The Prime Minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfGatiAndPragati' come amidst the BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

"In #9YearsOfGatiAndPragati, we nurtured the roots of growth and development in India, shaping an infrastructure landscape that is unparalleled. Every sector has witnessed swift advancement, setting the stage for a developed India," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in the infrastructure sector.

