PM Modi hails country’s judiciary for safeguarding people’s rights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6 hailed the country’s judiciary, saying that it has performed its duty well in safeguarding people’s rights, upholding personal liberty, and also in the situations when national interests need to be prioritised.
He also said that the Supreme Court has conducted the highest number of hearings via videoconferencing in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr. Modi was speaking after virtually releasing a commemorative postage stamp on the completion of 60 years of the Gujarat High Court.
“Every countryman can say that our judiciary has worked with firmness to uphold our Constitution. Our judiciary has strengthened the Constitution by its positive interpretation,” Mr. Modi said.
“The Supreme Court has conducted the highest number of hearings through videoconferencing in the world during the pandemic,” he added.
Judiciary has performed its duty well in terms of safeguarding the rights of the people, upholding personal liberty and whenever such situations have arisen in which national interests need to be prioritised, the PM said.
