PM Modi hails cleanliness campaigns that earned govt ₹2,364 crore through scrap disposal

"Commendable! By focussing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results," Mr. Modi said

Published - November 10, 2024 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (November 10, 2024) hailed as commendable, special government campaigns that earned the Centre ₹2,364 crore between 2021-24 through scrap disposal, and said it shows collective effort can lead to sustainable results.

The Centre has earned over ₹650 crore from disposal of scrap during the recently-concluded cleanliness campaign, an official statement issued on Saturday (November 9, 2024) said.

Overall, the special campaigns conducted by the government between 2021-24 have generated a revenue of ₹2,364 crore through disposal of scrap, it said.

Tagging a post by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on the special campaign 4.0, Mr. Modi said on X, "Commendable! By focussing on efficient management and proactive action, this effort has attained great results."

"It shows how collective efforts can lead to sustainable results, promoting both cleanliness and economic prudence," Mr. Modi said.

The statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said the special campaign 4.0 generated revenues of more than ₹650 crore between October 2 and 31 this year.

The special campaign 4.0 has seen swachhata drives being undertaken at more than 5.97 lakh sites and has resulted in freeing 190 lakh square feet of space for effective office use, it added.

Top News Today

