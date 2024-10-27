ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi hails Arjun Erigaisi crossing 2800 mark in live chess ratings

Published - October 27, 2024 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The 2800 club is a rarefied one, only 14 players in history have crossed 2800 Elo in published ratings.

PTI

 Erigaisi became only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 mark, after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 27, 2024) hailed as a "phenomenal feat" Arjun Erigaisi crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings, saying that in addition to being a great personal milestone, it will also inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Erigaisi became only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 mark, after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

The 2800 club is a rarefied one. Only 14 players in history have crossed 2800 Elo in published ratings.

"Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings! This is a phenomenal feat. His exceptional talent and perseverance make our entire nation proud," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"In addition to being a great personal milestone, it will also inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US