PM Modi hails Arjun Erigaisi crossing 2800 mark in live chess ratings

The 2800 club is a rarefied one, only 14 players in history have crossed 2800 Elo in published ratings.

Published - October 27, 2024 12:07 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 Erigaisi became only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 mark, after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

 Erigaisi became only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 mark, after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 27, 2024) hailed as a "phenomenal feat" Arjun Erigaisi crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings, saying that in addition to being a great personal milestone, it will also inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage.

Mr. Erigaisi became only the second Indian player to cross the 2800 mark, after five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

The 2800 club is a rarefied one. Only 14 players in history have crossed 2800 Elo in published ratings.

"Congratulations to Arjun Erigaisi for crossing the 2800 mark in live chess ratings! This is a phenomenal feat. His exceptional talent and perseverance make our entire nation proud," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"In addition to being a great personal milestone, it will also inspire many more youngsters to play chess and shine on the global stage. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," he said.

