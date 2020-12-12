PM Modi greets Rajinikanth, Sharad Pawar

New Delhi

While the Tamil superstar turned 70, the NCP supremo turned 80 on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth and on his 70th birthday and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on his 80th birthday on Saturday.

“Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life,” he tweeted.

After years of speculation, Rajinikanth recently announced his decision to launch a political party and contest the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

“Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Mr. Pawar, a former Union Minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is known to share a good rapport with politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across political parties.