PM Modi greets President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday

June 20, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

Ms. Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on May 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her 65th birthday.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

"Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation's progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

