HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi greets President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday

Ms. Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

June 20, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on May 30, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on May 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 wished President Droupadi Murmu a long life and good health on her 65th birthday.

Ms. Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 last year.

"Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation's progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.