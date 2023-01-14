HamberMenu
PM Modi greets people on Uttarayan, Bhogi

January 14, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bonfires are lit to discard old items to celebrate Bhogi festival in Vellore, on January 14, 2023

Bonfires are lit to discard old items to celebrate Bhogi festival in Vellore, on January 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: Venkatachalapathy C.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the festivals of Bhogi and Uttarayan.

"Best wishes on Bhogi. Praying for everyone's happiness and well-being," Modi said in a tweet.

"Greetings on Uttarayan. May there be abundance of joy in our lives," he said in another tweet.

Bhogi is one of the significant harvesting festivals celebrated in many southern states on the first day of the four days of Pongal.

Uttarayan is also a festival associated with harvest. It is one of the major kite flying festivals celebrated in Gujarat.

