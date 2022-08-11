PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan
The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 11, 2022 greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.
"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Mr. Modi tweeted.
