PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

PTI August 11, 2022 09:25 IST

The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.

Women tying rakhis on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 11, 2022 greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. Also read: U.P. plans free bus rides for women above 60 "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Mr. Modi tweeted.



