PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Women tying rakhis on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan, in New Delhi. File photo

Women tying rakhis on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan, in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 11, 2022 greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister.

"Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Mr. Modi tweeted.


