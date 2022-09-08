PM Modi greets people on Onam

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after offering prayers at Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 8, 2022, greeted people on Onam, a festival associated with harvest and the homecoming of king Mahabali in Kerala.

This festival reaffirms the vital role of mother nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers, Mr. Modi said.

The Prime Minister tweeted: "Onam greetings to everyone, especially the people of Kerala and Malayali community spread around the world. This festival reaffirms the vital role of Mother Nature and the importance of our hardworking farmers. May Onam also further the spirit of harmony in our society."