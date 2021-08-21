NationalNew Delhi: 21 August 2021 09:04 IST
PM Modi greets people on Onam
Onam is celebrated especially in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 21 greeted people on the occasion of Onam.
He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing." Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.
