PM Modi greets people on Onam

New Delhi:

21 August 2021 09:04 IST

Onam is celebrated especially in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 21 greeted people on the occasion of Onam.

He tweeted, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing." Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala.

