PM Modi greets people on Milad-un-Nabi
May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail, the PM tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.
Mr. Modi said, may the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. "Milad-un-Nabi greetings. Let there be peace and prosperity all around. May the virtues of kindness and brotherhood always prevail. Eid Mubarak!" the Prime Minister tweeted.
