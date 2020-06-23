PM Modi greets people on Jagannath Yatra

New Delhi

23 June 2020 09:23 IST

The apex court on June 22, 2020, allowed the yatra with certain conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Lord Jagannath Yatra, hoping that it brings good health and prosperity.

“My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra,” the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

He wished that the occasion brings happiness, prosperity, good luck and health to the lives of the people.

Advertising

Advertising

“Jai Jagannath,” he said.

The Supreme Court had on Monday allowed holding of the historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri with certain conditions.