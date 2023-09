September 14, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, September 14, 2023, greeted people on 'Hindi Diwas', which is annually observed on this day and is aimed at the promotion of the language.

"Best wishes to all my family members on the Hindi Diwas. I wish the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and harmony," PM Modi said on X.