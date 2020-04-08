PM Modi greets people on Hanuman Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on Hanuman Jayanti, saying the life of pawanputra is a symbol of devotion and strength which inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it.

Also read: Defying lockdown, devotees in Bengal assemble at temples on Ram Navami

“Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti,” he tweeted.

The life of pawanputra is a symbol of devotion, strength, dedication and discipline, inspires us to face every crisis and overcome it, he said.