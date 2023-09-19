HamberMenu
PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

September 19, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
An artist displays idols Lord Ganesha put on sale ahead of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

An artist displays idols Lord Ganesha put on sale ahead of the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival, in Kolkata, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the festival brings good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all.

In Pictures | Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my family members across the country. May this holy festival associated with the worship of 'Vighnaharta-Vinayak' bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Mr. Modi said in a post on X.

