PM Modi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere.

“Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over,” he tweeted.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the country amid curtailed festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

