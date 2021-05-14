National

PM Modi greets people on Eid, Akshaya Tritiya

Muslims greet each other during the Eid celebrations near Jama Masjid on Friday, May 14, 2021   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 14, 2021, greeted people on Eid-ul-Fitr, and expressed the wish that the nation overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare with collective efforts.

Amid the shadow of the second wave of the disease, Eid is being observed across the country.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare.

“Eid Mubarak!," the Prime Minister greeted.

In another tweeted, the Prime Minister greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on Friday.

"May this festival associated with fulfilling auspicious works strengthen our resolve to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic," he tweeted.

Mr. Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Lord Parshuram's birth anniversary.

