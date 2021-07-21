National

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Muslims on the occasion of "Eid-ul-Adha" on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. File photo | Photo Credit:
PTI New Delhi 21 July 2021 09:57 IST
Updated: 21 July 2021 09:57 IST

May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, Mr. Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

“May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” he wished. "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National
religious festival or holiday
islam
Read more...