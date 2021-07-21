NationalNew Delhi 21 July 2021 09:57 IST
PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha
Updated: 21 July 2021 09:57 IST
May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good, Mr. Modi tweeted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, July 21, 2021
“May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” he wished. "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” Mr. Modi tweeted.
