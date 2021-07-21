PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

New Delhi

21 July 2021 09:57 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Eid-ul-Adha on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

“May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” he wished. "Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

