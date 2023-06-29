ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi greets people on Bakrid, Ashadhi Ekadashi

June 29, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

‘May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone,’ PM Modi said.

PTI

Muslims gather at the Jama Masjid to offer prayers on the occasion of Id-Ul-Adha in Old Delhi on Thursday, June 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 29, 2023 greeted Muslim people on the occasion of Id Ul-Adha.

"Greetings on Id Ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashadhi Ekadashi

Mr. Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday.

Devouts believe that Lord Vishnu goes to rest for four months, known as ‘chaturmaas’, on this day and nothing auspicious is done during the period.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US