HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi greets people on Bakrid, Ashadhi Ekadashi

‘May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone,’ PM Modi said.

June 29, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Muslims gather at the Jama Masjid to offer prayers on the occasion of Id-Ul-Adha in Old Delhi on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Muslims gather at the Jama Masjid to offer prayers on the occasion of Id-Ul-Adha in Old Delhi on Thursday, June 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, June 29, 2023 greeted Muslim people on the occasion of Id Ul-Adha.

"Greetings on Id Ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty.

Ashadhi Ekadashi

Mr. Modi also greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on Thursday.

Devouts believe that Lord Vishnu goes to rest for four months, known as ‘chaturmaas’, on this day and nothing auspicious is done during the period.

Mr. Modi tweeted, “Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful and inclusive society.”

Related Topics

religion and belief / hinduism / islam

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.