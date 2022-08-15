PM Modi greets people on 76th Independence Day, to address nation from Red Fort

Mr. Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day

PTI New Delhi
August 15, 2022 06:49 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 greeted people on the country’s 76th Independence Day.

“Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Mr. Modi is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and address the nation for the ninth consecutive time later in the day.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebration.

The Independence Day celebration comes at a time when India, like most countries, is seen to be coming out of the grim shadows of COVID-19, which crippled normal life and marred economic activities after its outbreak in 2020.

The government had launched a host of programmes, including Har Ghar Tiranga, in the run up to the 75th anniversary of the independence.

Mr. Modi has often used the occasion to highlight the key outcomes of the measures taken by his government and has at times made important announcements.

