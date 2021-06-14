National

PM Modi greets new Israel PM Naftali Bennett

Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett talks to Yair Lapid during a first Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem Sunday, June 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Naftali Bennett on being sworn in as Israel's new Prime Minister, and said he looked forward to meeting him and deepening their countries' strategic partnership as they celebrate 30 years of the upgradation of diplomatic ties next year.

In his tweets, Mr. Modi also conveyed his "profound gratitude" to Benjamin Netanyahu, whose long tenure as Israeli prime minister ended on Sunday.

"As you complete your successful tenure as the Prime Minister of the State of Israel, I convey my profound gratitude for your leadership and personal attention to India-Israel strategic partnership @netanyahu," he said.

Mr. Bennett was on Sunday sworn in as Israel's new PM, ending Mr.Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power and the political uncertainty that gripped the Jewish nation for months after inconclusive elections.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 14, 2021 10:38:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-greets-new-israel-pm-naftali-bennett/article34809236.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY