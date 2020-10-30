National

PM Modi greets Muslims on Milad-un-Nabi

Muslims taking out a procession on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad. File photo | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna
PTI New Delhi 30 October 2020 09:40 IST
Updated: 30 October 2020 09:40 IST

Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across,” he tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi’ al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

“Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Advertising
Advertising

“May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!” he said.

Comments
More In National
islam
Read more...