PM Modi greets Mulayam Singh on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. File photo | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt
PTI New Delhi 22 November 2021 11:53 IST
Updated: 22 November 2021 11:54 IST

‘The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country,’ the Prime Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 22, 2021, greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Mr. Yadav, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Mr. Yadav on his birthday, Mr. Modi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country. "I wish him a healthy and long life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

