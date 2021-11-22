PM Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday

‘The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country,’ the Prime Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 22, 2021, greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Also read: In Parliament, Mulayam says he wishes to see Modi as PM again

Mr. Yadav, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Mr. Yadav on his birthday, Mr. Modi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country. "I wish him a healthy and long life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.