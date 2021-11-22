National

PM Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. File photo   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, November 22, 2021, greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country.

Mr. Yadav, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Mr. Yadav on his birthday, Mr. Modi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country. "I wish him a healthy and long life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.


