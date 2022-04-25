PM Modi greets French President Macron on his reelection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron. File photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday April 25, 2022, congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership. Mr. Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm. "Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Mr. Modi tweeted.



