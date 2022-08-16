PM Modi greets Delhi CM Kejriwal on birthday

The Delhi CM turned 54 on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Delhi Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal at the Prime Minister’s Residence in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: AFP

The Delhi CM turned 54 on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 greeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.

Mr. Kejriwal turned 54 on Tuesday.

"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," Mr. Modi tweeted.