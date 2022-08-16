PM Modi greets Delhi CM Kejriwal on birthday
The Delhi CM turned 54 on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 greeted Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday.
Mr. Kejriwal turned 54 on Tuesday.
"Birthday greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," Mr. Modi tweeted.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.