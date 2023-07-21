ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

July 21, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - New Delhi

Congress President Kharge, who turned 81 on July 21, thanked PM Modi for his wishes.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanging pleasantries with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during an event in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 21, 2023 greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

Also read: Mallikarjun Kharge | The marathon man

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The Congress president thanked Mr. Modi for his wishes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US