HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

Congress President Kharge, who turned 81 on July 21, thanked PM Modi for his wishes.

July 21, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanging pleasantries with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during an event in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanging pleasantries with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, during an event in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 21, 2023 greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

Also read: Mallikarjun Kharge | The marathon man

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The Congress president thanked Mr. Modi for his wishes.

Mr. Kharge is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.

Related Topics

national politics / human interest

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.