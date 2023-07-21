PM Modi greets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

July 21, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 21, 2023 greeted Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 81st birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The Congress president thanked Mr. Modi for his wishes.

Mr. Kharge is the first non-Gandhi family member to be the Congress president in more than two decades as his party looks to him to steer it back to a position of strength following several electoral setbacks.