PM Modi greets Cong chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and wished her a long and healthy life.

Ms. Gandhi, who turned 74, has led the Congress for 19 years. She was back in the saddle last year as Congress’ interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned taking responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

“Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

