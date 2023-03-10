ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi greets CISF on its raising day

March 10, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - New Delhi

CISF is known for its hardwork and professional outlook, says PM Modi on its Raising Day.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepts salute at the CISF’s Raising Day, in Ghaziabad. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, March 10, 2023, lauded the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on its raising day, asserting that it has a vital role in the security apparatus as it provides round the clock security at key locations.

One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.

"On their Raising Day, best wishes to all @CISFHQrs personnel. The CISF has a vital role in our security apparatus. They provide round the clock security at key locations including critical and strategic infrastructure," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

The force is known for its hardwork and professional outlook, the Prime Minister added.

