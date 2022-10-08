PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 8, 2022, greeted air warriors and their families on the Air Force Day.

The Prime Minister said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam'is a Sanskrit phrase that translates to 'touching the sky with glory.'