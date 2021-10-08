National

PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day

C 17 Globemaster followed by Surya Kiran aircrafts fly past during the Full Dress Rehearsal for the 89th Air force Day Parade at the Hindan Airbase in Ghaziabad on October 06, 2021   | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.

The Indian Air Force was raised on this day in 1932.

In a tweet Mr. Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."


